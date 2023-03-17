Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys Shares of 640 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,145,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $329.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.45 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.70.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.