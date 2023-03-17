Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $214,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $219.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.45 and its 200 day moving average is $232.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

