Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $270,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

KMI stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 over the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

