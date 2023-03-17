Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $115,000 Investment in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITI stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $194.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iteris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

