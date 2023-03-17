Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $145,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

