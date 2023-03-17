Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $312,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,511.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJR stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
