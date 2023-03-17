Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $312,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,511.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.