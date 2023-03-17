Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $318,000 Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PACB opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,674 shares of company stock worth $311,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.