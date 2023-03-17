Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 498,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,507,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 450,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 232,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

CleanSpark Stock Up 0.4 %

CleanSpark Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $2.30 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

