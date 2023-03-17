Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $220.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.91. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.