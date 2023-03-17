Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after buying an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

