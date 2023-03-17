Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 18.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

