Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.96.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $115.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $328.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

