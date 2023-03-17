Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

