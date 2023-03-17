Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $130.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average of $157.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.95 and a 12-month high of $199.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

