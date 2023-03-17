Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,916.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,569.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 285,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,266,000 after buying an additional 274,618 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,940,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 4.4 %

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $100.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

