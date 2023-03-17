Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,658 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,542,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after buying an additional 2,090,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 205.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,275,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,251,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 32.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,342,693 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,563,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 114,145 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 421.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,667,452 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $0.31 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.