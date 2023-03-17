CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGP opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

