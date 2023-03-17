CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.32. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

