CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 2,015 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,690 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 420,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 217,188 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,394,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.