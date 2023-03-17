CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 250 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 312.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $138.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

