CVA Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.60. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.