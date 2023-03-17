CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

