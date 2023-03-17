CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1,160.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,649,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,944,000 after buying an additional 158,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $207.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $209.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,293,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

