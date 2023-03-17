CVA Family Office LLC Buys 200 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,439,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after acquiring an additional 694,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,137,000 after acquiring an additional 104,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $135.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.