CVA Family Office LLC Buys 230 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,901,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in DexCom by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 596,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,988,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 13.5% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,081,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,089 shares in the company, valued at $32,252,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,373 shares of company stock worth $18,715,471. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

DXCM stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

