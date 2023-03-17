CVA Family Office LLC Buys 35 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $305.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

