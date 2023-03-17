CVA Family Office LLC Buys 70 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 117.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.7 %

ANSYS stock opened at $314.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $328.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

