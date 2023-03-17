CVA Family Office LLC Buys 70 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $282.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.88 and a 200-day moving average of $261.11. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

