CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,959,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

