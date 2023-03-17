CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

MAR opened at $161.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

