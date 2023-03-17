CVA Family Office LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after buying an additional 357,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $89,968,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,214.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,136.46 and its 200-day moving average is $973.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

