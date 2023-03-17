CVA Family Office LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,312,000 after acquiring an additional 353,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.62 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

