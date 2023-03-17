CVA Family Office LLC Has $37,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

