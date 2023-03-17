CVA Family Office LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 952.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,856,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,243,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,249,000 after acquiring an additional 57,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,674. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

