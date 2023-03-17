CVA Family Office LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $497.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

