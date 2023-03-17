CVA Family Office LLC Has $55,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,595,000 after purchasing an additional 957,849 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.59.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $104.46. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

