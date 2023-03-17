CVA Family Office LLC Has $57,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $224.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $371.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

