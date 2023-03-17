CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
ON opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.74. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
onsemi announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
