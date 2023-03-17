CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $314.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.29.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

