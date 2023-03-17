CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

COF stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

