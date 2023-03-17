CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.063 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

