CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 130 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth $57,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RMD opened at $211.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $262.38.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,944 shares of company stock worth $5,423,987 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

