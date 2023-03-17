CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.79.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

