CVA Family Office LLC Sells 100 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $43,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 204.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $71,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.09.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $349.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $488.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

