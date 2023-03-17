CVA Family Office LLC Sells 150 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.18. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.