CVA Family Office LLC Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.41, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

