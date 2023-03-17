CVA Family Office LLC Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE USB opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

