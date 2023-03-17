Dash Acquisitions Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 9.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 236,371 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 34.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 338,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $78,839,000 after acquiring an additional 87,241 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $335,601,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 106,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $276.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.45. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

