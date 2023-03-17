Dash Acquisitions Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.45. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

