Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Downgraded by SVB Securities

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. SVB Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 46.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DBTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Decibel Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

DBTX opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

