Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Downgraded by SVB Securities

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. SVB Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 46.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DBTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.
Decibel Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %
DBTX opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.
Institutional Trading of Decibel Therapeutics
About Decibel Therapeutics
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.